Jasper County Health Department encourages residents to create a contact diary

JASPER COUNTY, Ill. (WTHI) - Contact tracing is simple if someone shows up positive health officials trace who the individual has been in contact with. Those who have been in contact are then tested for COVID-19. This is used to help contain the virus as more people come out of quarantine.

The Jasper County health department is asking folks to keep a contact diary. As you go out and about they ask that you write down where you've been and who you've seen. This is as simple as writing that you've gone to the store or you saw your family. This way if you test positive for COVID-19 health officials can easily reach out to people you came into contact with.

Deborah Riddle with the health department says this will help contain outbreaks of COVID-19.

Riddle says, "What we're trying to do is we want, we really want to see the communities open. We want to see the businesses open. But in doing that you're going to be in contact with a lot more people and we're probably going to see a lot more cases. So in that, it's going to make contact tracing a lot easier."