Jasper County Health Department and Newton Care Center address COVID-19 cases at the facility

JASPER COUNTY, Ill. (WTHI) - At the beginning of April, the Jasper County Health Department reported a positive case of COVID-19 at the Newton Care Center. Thursday that number stands at 26 residents and fifteen employees infected with the virus.

A COVID-19 unit has been set up at the facility. This includes the north hallway of the building. All positive patients will be in that unit as space allows.

The center is doing coronavirus testing in one-week intervals. Testing is being done by nurses from Sarah Bush Lincoln out of Mattoon Illinois.

Folks with the Jasper County Health Department have been working hand in hand with the center during the process. They've been making sure that all the staff and residents have been tested. The department has also been helping the center with guidelines from the Illinois Department of Public Health and the CDC.

Deborah Riddle with the Jasper County Health Department says "They are caring for their residents in such a special way. They are doing everything they can to make sure the residents can have contact with their families, either through the window or via an iPad that they're using either Zoom or Facetime on. So the facility and staff members are doing really really well."

To donate to those helping email: covid-19-donations@jccu1.org