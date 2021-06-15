Jasper County Fair gears up to return after the pandemic

JASPER COUNTY, Ill. (WTHI) - 2020 was a weird year. That's especially true for students. Even more so for students who also happened to be 4-hers.

4-H member Alex Osborne says, "We'd already been out of school we were like 'hey, this is going to be just nothing. We don't need to worry about it. We're going to have the fair. We're going to get to see all of our friends.' and then...nothing at all. Nothing."

For Osborne and other 4-H members like her, a lot of work led up to nothing last year. But, Connie Elliott with Jasper County Fair tells News 10 that 2021 looks to be a lot different.

Elliott explains, "Pretty much look at the fair as people have remembered it. There will be signs probably to say keep your social distance etcetera."

There will also be a few more hand washing stations to keep everyone cleaned up. But changes for the pandemic aren't the only changes around.

Elliott says, "A new building was just needed. We just felt like if we had a new building that was more usable, it could be used maybe throughout the year. Maybe we could have some more livestock shows. We could have some more activities out here."

4-H member Audrey Elliott says, "There's no wires holding up the gates. It's more functional for younger kids if they need to help their siblings to get out here. It's just more functional."

The new building comes with new gates, new fans, and all the other bells and whistles 4-h members need.

2021 is the 150th year for the jasper county fair. With the celebration will come a new beginning.

Osborne says, "Looking around now it's all kind of like wow! I'm going to see it all come together finally. See the cows, see the pigs out here. See everyone showing is what I'm looking forward to."

