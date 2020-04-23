Jasper County Economic Development Inc. offers help to small businesses

JASPER COUNTY, Ill. (WTHI) - Jasper County is also hoping to help businesses affected by COVID-19.

Jasper County Economic Development Incorporated, or JEDI, is offering to help businesses get the help they need.

JEDI will help businesses fill out forms for the federal payment protection plan. They also can help with the downstate small business stabilization program offered by Illinois.

Amber Volk with JEDI says filling out the required forms can be very difficult.

Volk says, "It's a rough time, and it's not just Jasper County, it's all over the world. But just amazing to see how our community is coming together during all of this and they are supporting all of these small businesses."