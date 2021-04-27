Jasper County COVID-19 clinic moves to the Health Department

JASPER COUNTY, Ill. (WTHI) - For months people in Jasper County have been driving through the transportation barn at the high school.

They go to get vaccinated. Cars line up as over 700 people could be expected to get the shot. But leaders have begun to see a change.

Jasper County Public Health administrator Deborah Riddle says, "For our Thursday clinic this week we have 62 vaccines scheduled. Which is down from our highest night which was 799."

This week clinics will begin to be held at the health department. 16 and 17-year-olds were among those getting the shot. That's been good news for a lot of parents.

Riddle says, "It keeps those kids from quarantining. If they're included in sports if they're in close contact with somebody whose positive. It's a positive thing for them."

The Jasper County health department has given out around 6,000 shots of vaccines. About 100 of those have been the Johnson and Johnson shot. Now that the one-shot has been re-approved, the county is making plans to distribute it again.

Riddle says, "I'm really curious to see if people are back interested in the Johnson and Johnson or not. We'll find that out in the next week."

Cases of COVID-19 have begun to surge across Illinois. That has the health department urging those who haven't been vaccinated to get in and get their shot.

Riddle says, "The kids are being careful, the schools are being careful. I think a lot of that and summertime, people just relaxing from the restrictions is causing this increase in numbers. So we want to be careful. We don't need a fourth surge that's for sure."

