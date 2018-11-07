Jasper Co voters pass one percent sales tax

JASPER COUNTY, Ill. (WTHI) - Beth Probst grew up in Newton Illinois. She went to school there.

Probst says "We have great kids here. Maybe I'm biased. But I love Jasper county and I love our kids."

Probst is the principal for what used to be the high school. Due to cuts in funding, it is now the junior and senior high school.

Probst explains, "Back several years ago we closed outlining buildings and brought pretty much everybody in town except for Ste. Marie."

Decreasing funding has caused the district to struggle for years.

Superintendent Andrew Johnson says, "It's a state problem first but it's also, unfortunately, gets passed down to us at the local level. And we get to bear some of the burdens as well."

That burden has resulted in a one percent sales tax for residents of Jasper County. But school officials say it is important to get the district back in shape.

Maintenance director Chris Parr says, "We used to be where we were ahead. We'd stay ahead of things and take care of things but now we wait till it breaks and then we fix it."

Parr says many of the buildings were constructed in the fifties or earlier. That means pipes and other key support systems are the same age.

Parr explains, "If it breaks there's that opportunity that it would shut down our school for a few days or even longer."

Fixing ongoing problems is just one goal of the new sales tax.

The other is renovations to help bring more opportunities to Jasper county students.

Probst says, "Provide more opportunity for kids. That's probably number one. To provide more opportunities for our kids for whatever path they choose. The other thing is for kids to have their own space."