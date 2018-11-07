Clear

Jasper Co voters pass one percent sales tax

The 1% sales tax will help fund facilities in the school district

Posted: Nov. 7, 2018 6:06 PM
Posted By: Gary Brian

JASPER COUNTY, Ill. (WTHI) - Beth Probst grew up in Newton Illinois. She went to school there.

Probst says "We have great kids here. Maybe I'm biased. But I love Jasper county and I love our kids."

Probst is the principal for what used to be the high school. Due to cuts in funding, it is now the junior and senior high school.

Probst explains, "Back several years ago we closed outlining buildings and brought pretty much everybody in town except for Ste. Marie."

Decreasing funding has caused the district to struggle for years.

Superintendent Andrew Johnson says, "It's a state problem first but it's also, unfortunately, gets passed down to us at the local level. And we get to bear some of the burdens as well."

That burden has resulted in a one percent sales tax for residents of Jasper County. But school officials say it is important to get the district back in shape.

Maintenance director Chris Parr says, "We used to be where we were ahead. We'd stay ahead of things and take care of things but now we wait till it breaks and then we fix it."

Parr says many of the buildings were constructed in the fifties or earlier. That means pipes and other key support systems are the same age.

Parr explains, "If it breaks there's that opportunity that it would shut down our school for a few days or even longer."

Fixing ongoing problems is just one goal of the new sales tax.

The other is renovations to help bring more opportunities to Jasper county students.

Probst says, "Provide more opportunity for kids. That's probably number one. To provide more opportunities for our kids for whatever path they choose. The other thing is for kids to have their own space."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 41°
Robinson
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 36°
Indianapolis
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 32°
Rockville
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 41°
Casey
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 32°
Brazil
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 36°
Marshall
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 36°
Clear, cold overnight
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Donnie Baker

Latest Video

Image

St. Pat's Soup Kitchen and Share Your Thanksgiving

Image

Saint Mary-of-the-Woods set to grow

Image

Vigo County Jail construction timeline

Image

Five detained after Terre Haute Police Chase

Image

Jasper County sales tax increase

Image

Did Kevin say...snow?

Image

The latest on a West Union Fire

Image

Mari Hulman George visitation

Image

Hulman Center contract awarded

Image

Rose-Hulman's president stepping down

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Student groups seeks changes to Sex Ed curriculum

${article.thumbnail.title}

Foster Parent Bill of Rights complete, parents ready for next steps

${article.thumbnail.title}

Election tips: How to find the stortest lines, get help in the voting booth

${article.thumbnail.title}

Big cats enjoy tasty treats during Pumpkin Party

${article.thumbnail.title}

Parents prepare to adopt 4th child on National Adoption Day

Image

City councilman says legal battle with county may be coming

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana U.S. Senate candidates set to square off tonight in 2nd debate

Image

Locals show support for Jewish community through vigil

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mourning bracelet returned months after it is lost in Florida

${article.thumbnail.title}

Need for blood donations at all-time high