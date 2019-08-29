Jasonville's police chief says goodbye in social media post after a 28-year law enforcement career

JASONVILLE, Ind. (WTHI) - A Wabash Valley police chief has turned in his badge.

Jasonville Police Chief Jim Gadberry said Thursday would be his last day with the department.

Gadberry has been in law enforcement for 22-years, with another six serving as a reserve.

He made the announcement on the Jasonville Police Department's Facebook page.

People responded to the post thanking Gadberry for his dedication and service.

See his full post below.

"It’s with long thought and consideration, as well as the tremendous support of my family that I make the following announcement. Today, Thursday, August 29, 2019, will be the last day of my almost 22-year (28 years including reserves) law enforcement career.

It has been an honor and privilege to serve and protect the community where I was born and raised. I first want to thank God for guiding and protecting me throughout those years and then thank you, my community for trusting me to protect your families, your homes and your businesses. Other than the birth of my children, my proudest moment in life was the day I raised my right hand and was sworn in as a Jasonville Police Officer.

I’m proud to have been given the opportunity to be apart of what the Jasonville Police Department was and what it has evolved in to. The Jasonville Police Department is the best law enforcement agency in this area and I've been honored to work along side some of the best police officers you will find.

I started my career handing out candy as I patrolled, which at the time concerned some that I was teaching the kids to approach and take candy from strangers. I explained it was just the opposite, I was encouraging kids to approach a uniformed officer in a marked police car to show them we were approachable and friendly. I’m proud to say that following that concept, and our involvement with school and community events, National Night Out, Homecomings, festivals, JPD is the kid friendly department that I envisioned.

THANK YOU ALL SO VERY MUCH!!! - Chief Jim Gadberry"