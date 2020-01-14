Jasonville police warn residents after a series of car break-ins

JASONVILLE, Ind. (WTHI) - Police in Jasonville issued a warning to its residents after a series of car break-ins.

According to the Jasonville Police Department - it has received several reports of items being stolen from vehicles.

It appears to be happening during the late evening to early morning hours.

Police ask that residents lock their vehicles. If you have an exterior light that would keep your vehicle lit-up, use it.

You can report suspicious activity at 1-800-385-1140. If you see a crime in progress, call 911.