JASONVILLE, Ind. (WTHI) - Police in Jasonville issued a warning to its residents after a series of car break-ins.
According to the Jasonville Police Department - it has received several reports of items being stolen from vehicles.
It appears to be happening during the late evening to early morning hours.
Police ask that residents lock their vehicles. If you have an exterior light that would keep your vehicle lit-up, use it.
You can report suspicious activity at 1-800-385-1140. If you see a crime in progress, call 911.
Related Content
- Jasonville police warn residents after a series of car break-ins
- Jasonville Boil Order Lifted
- Police looking for suspect in Jasonville
- Jasonville residents without water, boil order to follow
- Jasonville Couple authors “A Puzzle Half Finished”
- Jasonville Police make arrest after fatal hit and run
- Jasonville Police asking for help finding stolen Jeep Wrangler
- Police search for a stolen handgun after a series of car break-ins, two arrested
- Jasonville's police chief says goodbye in social media post after a 28-year law enforcement career
- One adult, two minors arrested for series of Vigo County car break-ins
Scroll for more content...