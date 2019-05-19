Jasonville Police asking for help finding stolen Jeep Wrangler

JASONVILLE, Ind. (WTHI)- The Jasonville Police Department is asking for your help.

Police said they're looking for a stolen 2013 Jeep Wrangler.

Police said the jeep was stolen early Sunday morning.

Besides it's bright green paint, the jeep has a small dent in the passenger side rear bumper that can help identify it.

If you have any information, you're asked to call Greene County Crime Stoppers.

That number is 812-847-5463.