Jasonville Couple authors “A Puzzle Half Finished”

At the age of two, Krisi and Joey Crabb's son, Eli, was diagnosed with autism.

Posted: Aug 2, 2019 8:48 AM
Posted By: Tilly Marlatt

JASONVILLE, Ind. (WTHI) – Krisi and Joey Crabb are letting parents of a special needs child know that they are not alone.

The couple published A Puzzle Half Finished in May about the lessons they have learned through raising their son, Eli, who was diagnosed with autism at the age of two.

For Joey Crabb, he started recognizing the signs of Eli’s autism before his diagnosis. He grew up taking care of his older sister with autism. He said his experience dealing with his sister prepared him for life as a parent of a special needs child. Joey's mother instilled in him early on to treat his sister the same as any other child; Joey is now doing the same with Eli. 

Eli is eight-years-old and attends the Harsha Autism Center three days a week during the summer.

Krisi Crabb said the couple never dreamed of writing a book about autism eight years ago. 

“There are a lot of resources out there that tell you about special needs, but not a lot of them describe the emotional or spiritual side of being a special needs parent,” Krisi Crabb said.

Eli may not know it but he has taught his parents just as much about life as they have worked to instill in him. 

A number of book signings have been scheduled throughout the Wabash Valley: Dugger Back-to-School event, Dugger Park, Saturday, August 3 from 11-2 P.M..; Crawford County Autism Support Group, 500 W. Highland Ave, Robinson, IL, August 13 at 7:00 P.M. (IN Time); Community Connections, Terre Haute, August 27 from 5:00-7:00 P.M.; Petty Pit Stop, Sullivan, September 21 from 12:00-2:00 P.M..

The book is available here.

