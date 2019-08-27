Jason Strawbridge sentenced to 45 years for murder

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ill. (WTHI) - According to the Crawford County State's Attorney's Office, Jason Strawbridge was sentenced to 45 years for murder of Sandra Kendall.
Police said Kristine Phillippe, Strawbridge's girlfriend is facing a charge for First Degree Murder Accountability.
Officers were called to a home on North 25th Street in the town of Bellair. Police said both subjects were found within about half an hour.
Illinois State Police detectives are now handling the investigation.
