Jared's Ride event looks to honor first responders who have gone above and beyond the call of duty

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The desire to help others thrives in the Wabash Valley, and one organization needs your help.

Jared Hayes passed away two years ago in August, at the 21-years-old. He was a full organ and tissue donor.

His dad says Jared was the first full organ, tissue, and eye donor in Bloomington - and the youngest in Indiana.

He saved two lives immediately after his passing and more than 130 after that.

The Indiana Donor Network helped pay for the surgeries, and now his father wants to give back to them.

"I was told that Jared's surgery alone was a million dollars and that I would have to pay none of it back," Delbert Hayes, Jared's dad, said.

The annual memorial event is coming up, and that is where you can help make a difference.

The event happens on September 11 in Bloomington. They are looking for nominations for any emergency service personnel who have gone above and beyond the call of duty to recognize their hard work.

See an email to Jarendsride@yahoo.com with your nomination.

They are also looking to raffle off a new Harley Davidson motorcycle. Raffle tickets are $20.