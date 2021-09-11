One local boy's legacy is impacting many throughout the Wabash Valley

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) -Family and friends hosted the second annual Memorial Ride for Jared Hayes. This is all in an effort to honor local first responders, fallen Americans, and to raise money for the Indiana Donor Network.

Hayes passed away two years ago at the age of 21. He was a full organ and tissue donor.

His father says Jared was the first full organ, tissue and eye donor in Bloomington, and the youngest in indiana.

Since his passing, he has helped more than 130 lives across the globe and that number is still growing.

In Saturday's memorial ride, cyclists from throughout the state paid special tribute to local first responders and the 13 fallen soliders in Afghanistan. The family says they want to honor them while also giving back to the Indiana Donor Network.

The Indiana Donor Network holds a special place in the family's hearts.

"With losing my son, my baby, I dont want another parent to feel that kind of pain and heartache and if I can save someones' son or daughter, I am going to do it," Delbert Hayes, his father, said.

