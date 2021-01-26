January is National Mentor Month

TERRE HAUTE, Ind (WTHI) – Right now Big Brothers, Big Sisters of the Wabash Valley has 44 "Bigs" that serve as mentors.
The organization hopes to make a positive impact on the community.
They do it by creating lasting memories.
If you are interested in being a mentor to kids in the Wabash Valley you can apply on the Big Brothers Big Sisters website.
(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Cook
|447295
|9280
|DuPage
|71323
|1179
|Will
|60159
|896
|Lake
|55096
|932
|Kane
|47475
|713
|Winnebago
|26895
|421
|Madison
|25542
|487
|St. Clair
|23211
|457
|McHenry
|22372
|260
|Champaign
|16003
|107
|Peoria
|15571
|256
|Sangamon
|14996
|247
|McLean
|13653
|174
|Tazewell
|12393
|254
|Rock Island
|12252
|310
|Kankakee
|11760
|188
|Kendall
|10087
|83
|LaSalle
|9834
|250
|Macon
|9023
|183
|Vermilion
|7842
|118
|DeKalb
|7706
|96
|Adams
|7597
|131
|Williamson
|6396
|119
|Boone
|5664
|80
|Whiteside
|5458
|176
|Clinton
|5208
|87
|Coles
|4812
|86
|Ogle
|4745
|74
|Knox
|4718
|148
|Grundy
|4573
|54
|Effingham
|4372
|73
|Jackson
|4322
|70
|Henry
|4135
|78
|Marion
|4115
|113
|Macoupin
|4056
|98
|Franklin
|3960
|72
|Livingston
|3828
|71
|Randolph
|3804
|78
|Monroe
|3720
|71
|Stephenson
|3654
|77
|Jefferson
|3579
|106
|Woodford
|3365
|70
|Morgan
|3330
|93
|Logan
|3190
|60
|Montgomery
|3174
|58
|Lee
|3156
|76
|Bureau
|3068
|85
|Christian
|3067
|79
|Fayette
|2976
|53
|Perry
|2800
|63
|Iroquois
|2646
|58
|Fulton
|2645
|50
|Jersey
|2317
|62
|Lawrence
|2207
|31
|McDonough
|2200
|51
|Saline
|2101
|55
|Douglas
|2064
|34
|Union
|2047
|32
|Shelby
|2028
|35
|Crawford
|1849
|37
|Cass
|1801
|31
|Bond
|1789
|26
|Pike
|1614
|48
|Warren
|1605
|45
|Richland
|1578
|46
|Hancock
|1563
|36
|Wayne
|1556
|43
|Clark
|1546
|34
|Jo Daviess
|1534
|25
|Washington
|1504
|26
|Edgar
|1495
|53
|Carroll
|1483
|33
|White
|1424
|33
|Moultrie
|1420
|28
|Ford
|1412
|51
|Clay
|1349
|41
|Greene
|1289
|43
|Johnson
|1265
|15
|Wabash
|1232
|15
|Mason
|1202
|41
|Piatt
|1198
|18
|De Witt
|1196
|29
|Mercer
|1194
|31
|Cumberland
|1120
|27
|Massac
|1074
|33
|Jasper
|1068
|15
|Menard
|924
|10
|Hamilton
|733
|17
|Marshall
|713
|15
|Schuyler
|654
|17
|Brown
|626
|12
|Pulaski
|625
|3
|Stark
|501
|20
|Edwards
|485
|9
|Henderson
|470
|16
|Calhoun
|451
|5
|Scott
|413
|1
|Alexander
|407
|8
|Gallatin
|402
|4
|Putnam
|363
|3
|Hardin
|313
|9
|Pope
|258
|3
|Unassigned
|113
|0
|Out of IL
|34
|0
(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Marion
|84923
|1342
|Lake
|45784
|693
|Allen
|33103
|560
|Hamilton
|29752
|316
|St. Joseph
|27572
|383
|Elkhart
|24496
|346
|Vanderburgh
|19679
|255
|Tippecanoe
|18150
|144
|Johnson
|15234
|296
|Porter
|14970
|172
|Hendricks
|14550
|253
|Madison
|11071
|223
|Clark
|10852
|145
|Vigo
|10819
|185
|Monroe
|9496
|115
|Delaware
|9193
|136
|LaPorte
|9173
|164
|Howard
|8325
|148
|Kosciusko
|8114
|85
|Warrick
|6833
|99
|Hancock
|6783
|106
|Bartholomew
|6659
|100
|Floyd
|6522
|113
|Wayne
|6194
|164
|Grant
|6050
|118
|Dubois
|5590
|81
|Boone
|5579
|68
|Morgan
|5519
|96
|Henry
|5123
|65
|Marshall
|5078
|84
|Dearborn
|4887
|45
|Cass
|4878
|64
|Noble
|4761
|59
|Jackson
|4287
|47
|Shelby
|4233
|81
|Lawrence
|3951
|80
|Clinton
|3758
|45
|Gibson
|3755
|60
|Harrison
|3540
|46
|DeKalb
|3513
|65
|Montgomery
|3497
|54
|Knox
|3378
|39
|Miami
|3252
|44
|Steuben
|3158
|46
|Whitley
|3131
|26
|Wabash
|3069
|51
|Adams
|3036
|36
|Ripley
|3016
|46
|Putnam
|2991
|52
|Huntington
|2957
|60
|Jasper
|2930
|35
|White
|2759
|43
|Daviess
|2717
|76
|Jefferson
|2677
|38
|Decatur
|2499
|83
|Fayette
|2499
|49
|Greene
|2427
|63
|Posey
|2418
|28
|Wells
|2375
|51
|LaGrange
|2303
|63
|Scott
|2279
|39
|Clay
|2250
|32
|Randolph
|2158
|48
|Jennings
|2009
|37
|Spencer
|1936
|22
|Sullivan
|1936
|33
|Washington
|1890
|23
|Fountain
|1852
|27
|Starke
|1770
|44
|Jay
|1687
|23
|Owen
|1683
|38
|Fulton
|1654
|30
|Orange
|1610
|35
|Carroll
|1606
|16
|Rush
|1564
|18
|Perry
|1561
|29
|Vermillion
|1500
|34
|Franklin
|1499
|33
|Tipton
|1344
|33
|Parke
|1309
|8
|Pike
|1188
|26
|Blackford
|1120
|23
|Pulaski
|979
|37
|Newton
|926
|21
|Brown
|888
|35
|Benton
|871
|10
|Crawford
|809
|9
|Martin
|750
|13
|Warren
|686
|7
|Switzerland
|669
|5
|Union
|629
|7
|Ohio
|496
|7
|Unassigned
|0
|375