January is National Human and Sex Trafficking Awareness Month. Advocates are working to end this horrible reality

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)-- Every January advocates and survivors shine a light on human and sex trafficking. It's a problem some say has been ignored for too long.

Some told us Indiana is a hub for sex and human trafficking. Traffickers prey on victims who need some basic things like shelter, food or money.

Rebecca Moore said women and children are the most vulnerable. Moore is the community prevention specialist for the Council on Domestic Abuse or CODA.

"Sex trafficking is a taboo subject that no one..no one wants to talk about. It's happening to our children," said Moore.

Moore said when a person's needs are met, being sexually exploitation is another way to survive. She said educating people can be a way to end this horrific reality.

If you look closely at people's behaviors, some red flags might stick out. For example, if a person isn't allowed to work or have an ID or if they hop from town to town. Moore told us traffickers prey on children - often through social media.

"Where social media is dangerous is when people are unaware of what's happening. Social media is a perfect hunting ground for predators to find their next prey," said Moore.

Moore said some post personal information like where they are or who they're with. She said if you simply pay attention to what's in front of you, a life could be saved.

"People think of sex trafficking or human trafficking as well that doesn't happen in America, well it does happen here and it does happen here in Terre Haute," said Moore.

There are numerous services here in town if you are or know a victim to human or sex trafficking. For the number to CODA click here. For Chances and Services of Youth, click here. For the Crisis Pregnancy Center, click here.

The number for the National Trafficking Hotline is 888-373-7888.