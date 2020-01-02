January Outlook

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - We all know the start to winter has been rocky.

We had our first real winter storm, which was then followed by record-breaking high temperatures the week of Christmas.

Now that January is here, this is what we're looking at.

As far as temperatures go, things are looking like they could be slightly above average for us.

The highest above average is down in the southeast.

Out to the west, they could be a little below average.

With us right on the line, we could see just as many cold days, as we see warmer days.

Moving on to precipitation.

Here in the Wabash Valley, we are again right on the line.

The southeast is looking to be above average.

With us right on that dividing line, we could be slightly above, or right around average.

Depending on how temperatures swing, that means we could see just as much rain, as wintry weather.

So for now, it's looking like the winter season could still be a roller coaster.

Be ready for extreme swings, with cold days coming, but the potential to again break a record high.