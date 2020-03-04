Clear

James Bond film release pushed back 7 months due to virus

The release of the James Bond film “No Time To Die” has been pushed back several months because of global concerns about coronavirus.

Posted: Mar 4, 2020 1:29 PM
Posted By: Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The release of the James Bond film “No Time To Die” has been pushed back several months because of global concerns about coronavirus.

MGM, Universal and producers Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli announced on Twitter Wednesday that the film would be pushed back from its April release to November 2020.

The announcement cited consideration of the global theatrical marketplace in the decision to delay the release of the film. “No Time To Die” will now hit theaters in the U.K. on Nov. 12 and worldwide on Nov. 25.

The Bond films make a significant portion of their profits from international markets. The last film, “Spectre,” made over $679 million from overseas theaters in 2015 with over $84 million of that total coming from China.

Concerns had already been brewing around the imminent release and the global outbreak. Publicity plans in China, Japan and South Korea had previously been canceled. And on Monday, the popular James Bond fan site MI6-HQ published an open letter to the producers urging them to delay the film’s rollout.

“It is time to put public health above marketing release schedules and the cost of canceling publicity events,” the letter said.

Hollywood film release and production schedules have already been affected by the outbreak. Last week, Paramount Pictures halted production on the seventh “Mission: Impossible” film, which had been scheduled to shoot in Venice, Italy. The studio also postponed the Chinese release of “Sonic the Hedgehog.”

The coronavirus outbreak emerged in China and has spread globally. In all, more than 94,000 people have contracted the virus worldwide, with more than 3,200 deaths.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 52°
Robinson
Clear
53° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 53°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
54° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 54°
Rockville
Scattered Clouds
46° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 40°
Casey
Clear
53° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 53°
Brazil
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 52°
Marshall
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 52°
Cool start, sunny finish.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

C-Paps to save lives

Image

Barr-Reeve North Daviess

Image

Wednesday Morning Weather Update

Image

Barr Reeve North Daviess

Image

ISU Baseball

Image

New ISU Logo

Image

VU Women

Image

Shoals Washington Catholic

Image

Brownstown Central South Vermillion

Image

Vincennes Lincoln-Washington

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Scammers looking to cash on virus fears

${article.thumbnail.title}

Update: Silver Alert canceled for missing man

${article.thumbnail.title}

Most drivers less than pumped about bill banning self-service

${article.thumbnail.title}

Local tree farm prepared for nationwide shortage, keeping prices the same

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teacher remembers former student, funeral services announced for Colten Howard

${article.thumbnail.title}

Covered bridge project gets $10K donation after News 10 report reaches New Hampshire group

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosier farmers still harvesting after winter weather arrives

Image

Growing the community through trail tourism

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1