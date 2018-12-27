Clear

Jam Fitness getting ready for new home with free fitness class

The class was previously offered at the Terre Haute National Guard Armory but has moved to the Wabash Valley Family Sports Center.

Posted: Dec. 27, 2018 10:40 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A local organization is hoping to help you get fit in the new year.

Jam Fitness is offering a free workout class.

Jam Fitness is a dance fitness class.

It is like Zumba, except you do moves like squats and lunges to music.

The class was previously offered at the Terre Haute National Guard Armory but has moved to the Wabash Valley Family Sports Center.

Leaders say Jam Fitness is a 'Gateway Workout.'

"I hated all other workouts. You know...running wasn't fun. I didn't really know what I was doing, so I started out with dance fitness and really gained a love and respect for working out and being healthy. Now, I go to the gym and I feel much more comfortable," Carlee Sluder told us.

To learn more, click here. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
57° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 57°
Robinson
Overcast
55° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 55°
Indianapolis
Overcast
54° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 54°
Rockville
Overcast
57° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 57°
Casey
Broken Clouds
54° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 54°
Brazil
Overcast
57° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 57°
Marshall
Overcast
57° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 57°
Windy & Mild.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Jam Fitness to get ready for their new home

Image

The top local crime stories of 2018

Image

Celebrating 200 years in Clark County

Image

Getting rid of your old Christmas trees in Vigo County

Image

Concerns over a Terre Haute intersection

Image

Make a Difference: Rosemary Farris

Image

A windy, rainy Thursday

Image

Union Hospital blood drive

Image

Two local towns receive big grants

Image

Use house numbers to help stay safe

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Top Vigo County Crime Stories of 2018

${article.thumbnail.title}

Home, dogs gone after massive fire

${article.thumbnail.title}

Central Illinois residents recoup after tornado outbreak

${article.thumbnail.title}

School bus driver shortage creates headaches for districts

${article.thumbnail.title}

Tsunami hits without warning in Indonesia, killing over 220

Image

What's next for Riverscape after rezoning decision?

${article.thumbnail.title}

Popular "Mug Tree" topples over in Yale, Illinois

${article.thumbnail.title}

Amber Alert issued after car stolen

${article.thumbnail.title}

2 arrested after search turns up meth, kids living in home

${article.thumbnail.title}

800 kids get new clothes thanks to annual Noon Optimist Club drive