Jam Fitness getting ready for new home with free fitness class

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A local organization is hoping to help you get fit in the new year.

Jam Fitness is offering a free workout class.

Jam Fitness is a dance fitness class.

It is like Zumba, except you do moves like squats and lunges to music.

The class was previously offered at the Terre Haute National Guard Armory but has moved to the Wabash Valley Family Sports Center.

Leaders say Jam Fitness is a 'Gateway Workout.'

"I hated all other workouts. You know...running wasn't fun. I didn't really know what I was doing, so I started out with dance fitness and really gained a love and respect for working out and being healthy. Now, I go to the gym and I feel much more comfortable," Carlee Sluder told us.

