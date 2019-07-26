Clear

Jail overcrowding issues could end up costing Sullivan County even more with fee increase to ship inmates to other counties

The sheriff told us the added cost could mean his small county jail is dishing out $300,000 to $400,000 a year.

Posted: Jul 26, 2019 6:36 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Jail overcrowding continues to plague counties across the state of Indiana.

It's forcing one local county to make some tough decisions.

Vigo, Knox, Greene, Vermillion, and Sullivan Counties are all dealing with jail overcrowding.

Now, the Sullivan County Jail has an added complication.

The counties the jail ships its inmates off to could be raising their rates.

We spoke with Sullivan County Sheriff Clark Cottom.

He told us the added cost could mean his small county jail is dishing out $300,000 to $400,000 a year.

Sullivan is facing severe jail overcrowding.

This past January, they were at 200 percent capacity.

To help ease overcrowding issues, they started to ship inmates to five different counties.

The price to house a 'county to county' inmate was $35 per person, per day...but now that cost is going up $2.50 per day per inmate this year...and then again next year by $2.50.

It's a major cost for a facility that's already dealing with financial challenges.

"Some of our inmates are as far as two hours away. It creates a real logistics challenge for us," Cottom said. "We have to transport the inmates, we have to go pick them up. We have to bring them back to court...take them back to the facility. So the cost has greatly increased as far as wear and tear on our vehicles, fuel costs, overtime costs."

Sheriff Cottom is working closely with the Sullivan County Council and Commissioners to possibly build a new facility.

He told us they need a large plot of land to build on, and it should be one that can withstand an expansion in the future.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 82°
Robinson
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 80°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 80°
Rockville
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 82°
Casey
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 81°
Brazil
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 82°
Marshall
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 82°
Sunny and warmer weekend ahead.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Golf benefit set to help local children

Image

New Hobby Lobby coming to Vincennes

Image

The cost to house inmates is going up

Image

Friday Early Forecast

Image

Record number of volunteers for Serve the Valley event

Image

Terre Haute business hosts back to school bash

Image

The AMT Academy at VU

Image

Growing Season Update

Image

Closed, open, and closed again: Mechanical issues forced the closure of the Deming Park Pool

Image

Knox County Sheriff's Office will need to 'reevaluate resources' ahead of the school year after Bic

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Plastic bottle caps collected for memorial benches honoring Madi Moore

${article.thumbnail.title}

Bottle cap picnic table honors local teen

${article.thumbnail.title}

Food program needs volunteers for 'Big Delivery'

${article.thumbnail.title}

Toys 'R' Us plans to return in the United States

${article.thumbnail.title}

Infant formula sold only at Walmart is recalled because of fears of metal

${article.thumbnail.title}

Trump won't say if he'll order FBI to investigate Khashoggi's death

${article.thumbnail.title}

Asst. Police Chief in Brazil arrested for DUI

${article.thumbnail.title}

Many are using Pride month to spread awareness of few resources

${article.thumbnail.title}

4 tornadoes confirmed in Indiana, additional damage reported in Illinois

${article.thumbnail.title}

National Weather Service visiting areas hit with severe weather