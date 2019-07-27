Jail forum has some in community speaking out on where they want the jail to be

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)-- Yet another forum regarding plans for a new Vigo County jail was held Saturday.

The group Citizens for Better Government in Vigo County has been hosting a series of public meetings.

Saturday's discussion centered around results from a recent poll.

Members of citizens for better government in Vigo County say their voices aren't being heard.

Nearly 40 people were at Saturday's meeting.

Some at the meeting argue it will cost too much money to build a new jail anywhere else other than where it sits now.

News 10 spoke with Ralph Leck.

He said a bigger jail at a new location isn't what taxpayers want.

"We're talking 8 times larger a jail than we need right now. We need a very small jail we can fit it into the footprint that we currently have at the current site," said Leck.

He was one of 40 people at a jail forum meeting Saturday.

It was hosted by the Citizens for Better Government in Vigo County.

He thinks they should get help so they don't need to go to jail.

"Let's love our neighbors and care for them by looking at best practices in other areas of the world we'll be better off for it and it'll cost us far less," said Leck.

Those at the meeting aren't alone in their beliefs.

The group created a petition and an online poll.

Member of the group Charlie Williams us for both, nearly 1,500 people responded to each question.

The Facebook poll was open for a week.

It asked "do you support a less expensive jail at the courthouse?"

90% responded in favor with 10% percent wanting it rezoned.

On the petition, Williams says 84.7 percent of people agreed saying a new jail at a new location is "too expensive."

14.6 percent declined to sign the petition and point 7 percent responded in favor of the county's plan to build the jail near the mall.

"I think the numbers are pretty overwhelming we hope this sends a clear message to all of our elected officials it belongs on the courthouse property," said Williams.

Williams said the group is going to keep urging the city council to reject the rezoning proposal.

Leck said that's what he wants.

"It's bad morally and it's also bad financially. let's have a more equitable and I think humane system," said Leck.

Williams said the group will be at the next City Council meeting where jail rezoning will be discussed.

That's next Thursday, August 1st.

It starts at 6 p.m.