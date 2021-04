VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Construction is moving along at the new Vigo County Jail.

The jail cells are now on site. The cells were welded and then moved into the structure.

Vigo County Sheriff John Plasse says officials took a trip to Georiga last year to select the cells.

They feature an extra lower window so staff can more easily inmates.

Plasse says building walkways and railings around the different cell levels is next.