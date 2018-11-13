Jail, Convention Center, and saying goodbye the topics at Vigo County Council meeting

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A new convention center could be a step closer to reality in Vigo County.

It was just one of the topics discussed at Tuesday's Vigo County Council meeting.

Leaders introduced a financial agreement between the county, the city of Terre Haute, and the Terre Haute Visitors and Conventions Bureau.

It basically means all three will provide financial support for the construction of the convention center.

During the meeting, the council also discussed the jail overcrowding situation.

Commissioners announced they will hold a public forum to discuss a recent jail study this Thursday at 6:00 at AMVets.

Some members of the public who were present wished they had more warning about the upcoming forum.

"I do wish that there would be some new direction and input from the public. We've certainly seen some interest in the location on the jail," Andre Kummerow, a Vigo County resident said.

Also, the meeting was the last one for three of the members of the council.

Bill Thomas and Tim Curley lost their seats in the election.

Brendan Kerns will replace Jon Marvel as county commissioner.