Jail Advisory Committee has first meeting

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The ball is rolling to get behind the scenes input for the Vigo County Jail.

The Vigo County Criminal Justice Coordinating Committee had its first meeting late last week. The group is made up of 31 members from different backgrounds.

Its job is to help advise the County Commissioners and Council on ways the jail can best serve the area.

Committee Chair Rob Roberts says the first meeting helped members understand their roles in the system. He says the next steps are to see how Vigo County is doing in some areas and measure how effective we are.

The plan is to also look at what surrounding counties are doing.

The next meeting will be December 27th at noon in the County Commissioner Chambers.

The meeting is open to the public.