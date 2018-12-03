Clear

JUUL e-cigarette gains popularity among college students despite warnings from health officials

Teens and young adults are turning to a new form of smoking. Despite warnings from officials, JUUL brand e-cigarettes are popular on many college campuses nationwide.

Posted: Dec. 3, 2018 6:44 PM
Posted By: Jada Huddlestun

TERRE HAUTE Ind. (WTHI)- Teens and young adults today are turning to a new form of smoking.

It's by using e-cigarettes or vaping.

JUUL is one brand of e-cig, and it's gaining popularity.

They appeared three years ago on the market.

When it comes to students at Indiana State University, some students have different feelings when it comes to vaping.

Taylor Canada is a freshman at Indiana State University.

She said many of her peers have taken to this new trend of using JUULs simply because so many others are also using them.

"It's kind of a stress reliever and instead of turning to cigarettes in a harmful way I think JUUL is a little bit better because it does have the nicotine in it, so it does get you that little feeling of a stress reliever," Canada said.

JUULs are small and look similar to a flash drive.

They don't look, smell, or taste like a typical cigarette..

Libby Ray is the Tobacco Prevention Coordinator at Chances and Services for Youth in Terre Haute.

Ray said young people often don't know what they're inhaling using these products.

"Most of them if you said how many of you plan to use tobacco or smoke they would go ew no yuck, right? When it comes to vaping, they don't think of that as being the same thing and they don't understand that they are consuming nicotine," Ray said.

Canada said you can expect to see JUULs nearly everywhere you go on a college campus.

"Walking to class I always see some smoke going up in the air from people's JUULs. Even sometimes in class people will sneak a little hit real fast, so it's definitely common for people to be using JUULs," Canada said.

Meanwhile, other students said you should still be thoughtful of others when you use it.

"When we were kids you would go to a smoking non-smoking restaurant. It's the same concept even though it's not the same smell and not the same like second-hand smoke on your clothes. You do need to be aware of who's around you and what's respectful and what isn't," Beeman said.

Now we reported back in September that some people suggest banning fruit flavors, to keep them from appealing to young people.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 32°
Robinson
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 28°
Indianapolis
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 27°
Rockville
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 32°
Casey
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 25°
Brazil
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 32°
Marshall
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 32°
December Starts Cold
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Monday Early Forecast

Image

Hey Kevin 12-3

Image

Kids and Juuls

Image

New Christmas lights in Brazil

Image

December tornados?

Image

Projects at Vincennes schools

Image

What's next for the Vigo County Jail?

Image

Clinton roof collapse

Image

Fire destroys Clinton business

Image

Monday Afternoon Weather

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

4-year-old girl dies after she is hit by a car

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN lawmaker proposes bill to beef up penalties for stop arm violations

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana, Illinois earn failing grades for street safety around schools

${article.thumbnail.title}

Seelyville awarded state grant to improve roads

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN Lawmaker proposes state move to central time, says it could keep children safe

Image

Business owners concerned about safety along Lafayette Avenue

${article.thumbnail.title}

School board moves forward to buy property for bus barn

${article.thumbnail.title}

Pedestrian struck, killed in Terre Haute

${article.thumbnail.title}

Young entrepreneurs make deals for Small Business Saturday

${article.thumbnail.title}

Son calls for action in father's cold case murder