JUUL e-cigarette gains popularity among college students despite warnings from health officials

TERRE HAUTE Ind. (WTHI)- Teens and young adults today are turning to a new form of smoking.

It's by using e-cigarettes or vaping.

JUUL is one brand of e-cig, and it's gaining popularity.

They appeared three years ago on the market.

When it comes to students at Indiana State University, some students have different feelings when it comes to vaping.

Taylor Canada is a freshman at Indiana State University.

She said many of her peers have taken to this new trend of using JUULs simply because so many others are also using them.

"It's kind of a stress reliever and instead of turning to cigarettes in a harmful way I think JUUL is a little bit better because it does have the nicotine in it, so it does get you that little feeling of a stress reliever," Canada said.

JUULs are small and look similar to a flash drive.

They don't look, smell, or taste like a typical cigarette..

Libby Ray is the Tobacco Prevention Coordinator at Chances and Services for Youth in Terre Haute.

Ray said young people often don't know what they're inhaling using these products.

"Most of them if you said how many of you plan to use tobacco or smoke they would go ew no yuck, right? When it comes to vaping, they don't think of that as being the same thing and they don't understand that they are consuming nicotine," Ray said.

Canada said you can expect to see JUULs nearly everywhere you go on a college campus.

"Walking to class I always see some smoke going up in the air from people's JUULs. Even sometimes in class people will sneak a little hit real fast, so it's definitely common for people to be using JUULs," Canada said.

Meanwhile, other students said you should still be thoughtful of others when you use it.

"When we were kids you would go to a smoking non-smoking restaurant. It's the same concept even though it's not the same smell and not the same like second-hand smoke on your clothes. You do need to be aware of who's around you and what's respectful and what isn't," Beeman said.

Now we reported back in September that some people suggest banning fruit flavors, to keep them from appealing to young people.