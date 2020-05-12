J.Gumbo's staying closed, renovations underway to bring in more business

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- For some restaurant owners, they say it's just too early to welcome back guests.

J. Gumbo's in Terre Haute is included in that group. The restaurant has been closed down since March 15th and they say they're still not ready to re-open.

News 10 spoke with the owner, Jeffrey Habermel.

He tells us that they are making major renovations with hopes to bring more business in when they do re-open.

Part of those renovations includes removing the former food service line and replacing it with a wall. This will ensure that all food is prepared from the kitchen, in order to avoid contamination.

While it may make the production of food a bit slower, Habermel is hopeful that it will provide more safety for guests.

"Some people think when they come in and walk out it's that much quicker, it possibly could be... but for me, it was about the perception to show you that I care about everyone's well-being not just for them but also for the employees that are going to be working here," said Habermel.

The shop has been a staple to the downtown area for the past 9 years.

He tells us that COVID-19 tested their abilities to stay open, and in order to do so they need help from the community.

"As a community here, the local vendors we need your help. Whether its all the way down south or all the way up north, especially downtown. We can't do it without help," said Habermel.

The restaurant hopes to re-open by the end of May.