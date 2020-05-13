Clear

JCPenney gives executives bonuses ahead of deadline for possible bankruptcy filing

As JCPenney struggles with missed debt payments and prepares for a possible bankruptcy filing, it approved bonuses of $1 million or more to its top four executives.

Posted: May 13, 2020 4:50 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

(CNN) -- As JCPenney struggles with missed debt payments and prepares for a possible bankruptcy filing, it approved bonuses of $1 million or more to its top four executives.

JCPenney won't comment on its bankruptcy plans, but it disclosed that it missed two recent debt payments: $12 million due to bond holders on April 15, and a $17 million payment due on a credit line this past Thursday. The grace periods for those missed payments are Thursday and Friday this week, suggesting a bankruptcy filing could be imminent.

But the company announced Monday evening it has paid a $4.5 million bonus to CEO Jill Soltau, and bonuses of $1 million each for CFO Bill Wafford, Chief Merchant Michelle Wlazlo and Chief Human Resources Officer Brynn Evanson. JCPenney said the big paydays are designed to keep its top talent on board.

"At JCPenney, we are making tough, prudent decisions to protect the future of our company and navigate an uncertain environment, including taking necessary steps to retain our talented management team," said a company in a statement.

Under the plan, the executives will have to repay 80% of their bonuses if they resign before January 31, 2021. They will have to repay the other 20% if specified milestone-based performance goals are not achieved.

They must also forfeit the right to any annual bonus plans or long-term incentive awards for the current fiscal year, as well as forfeit all of his or her outstanding equity or options for past awards. But bonuses for this fiscal year are unlikely considering the company's financial problems, and any holders of JCPenney equity are likely to be wiped out in a bankruptcy filing.

The compansaid the executives had been making progress turning the company around before the Covid-19 pandemic forced it to close the majority of its stores.

"Maintaining continuity of leadership is and will continue to be critical to the future of our company's long-term success," said the company. "Our compensation program is in line with those of other companies in similar situations and is aligned with milestone-based performance goals to continue incentivizing our team to drive results."

Bankruptcy filings often include deep job cuts, and in many cases, those employees who are laid off are unable to get the severance payments that they would normally receive with the loss of their jobs. Bankruptcy law gives a preference to creditors over employee severance payments.

If any of the executives have to repay bonuses, the money will be set aside to pay severance. But there are a number of JCPenney employees who could lose their jobs if their stores close as part of a reorganization. The company had about 90,000 employees as of February 1.

Earlier this week, 16 JCPenney stores out of nearly 850 nationwide reopened. Another 25 openings were announced Wednesday. And it has another 13 stores allowing curb-side pickup, although those locations are not allowing shoppers to go inside the stores.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2020 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Confirmed Cases: 25127

Reported Deaths: 1578
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Marion7632429
Lake2534128
Cass15424
Hendricks98455
Hamilton95684
Allen86759
St. Joseph84727
Johnson84091
Elkhart52521
Madison51257
Clark38926
Bartholomew36727
Porter3539
LaPorte33512
Jackson2851
Shelby27217
Hancock27019
Howard2609
Tippecanoe2482
Floyd23830
Boone23531
Delaware22819
Decatur21529
Morgan2109
Vanderburgh1952
White1651
Harrison16213
Dearborn15417
Grant15316
Greene15116
Monroe1459
Montgomery1446
Noble13616
Miami1301
Warrick12820
Lawrence12216
Orange11818
Franklin1067
Ripley1046
Clinton1001
Jennings983
Henry922
Putnam915
Vigo866
Scott852
Carroll712
Wabash672
Newton678
Steuben622
Dubois591
Wayne575
Daviess5515
Washington481
Kosciusko471
LaGrange412
Fayette394
Jasper391
Fulton371
Rush372
Marshall361
Jefferson350
Pulaski340
Brown281
Owen271
Clay241
DeKalb241
Randolph242
Starke232
Whitley231
Jay220
Tipton211
Knox210
Crawford200
Sullivan200
Perry190
Huntington172
Fountain162
Parke160
Benton160
Posey160
Switzerland140
Blackford141
Wells120
Warren121
Ohio100
Adams81
Gibson80
Union80
Vermillion70
Martin70
Spencer71
Pike30
Unassigned0134

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Confirmed Cases: 83021

Reported Deaths: 3601
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Cook554702449
Lake5662185
DuPage5121258
Will3896210
Kane359293
Winnebago115928
McHenry102655
St. Clair72753
Kankakee58331
Rock Island53017
Kendall47715
Madison44532
Champaign3036
Sangamon27621
Boone24413
Randolph2223
DeKalb2032
Jackson16710
Ogle1602
Macon14916
Peoria1436
Clinton12812
McLean1263
Stephenson1100
Whiteside1108
LaSalle1065
Warren1060
Iroquois993
Jefferson9515
Out of IL861
Monroe8111
Knox770
Lee690
Cass640
Union631
Grundy611
Unassigned611
Henry600
Coles582
Tazewell583
McDonough522
Marion470
Jasper466
Williamson441
Adams411
Macoupin391
Perry380
Montgomery341
Morgan321
Christian304
Pulaski270
Vermilion261
Livingston251
Douglas200
Jo Daviess180
Fayette172
Jersey171
Menard170
Washington170
Bureau151
Mason150
Woodford151
Ford141
Carroll122
Hancock120
Mercer120
Crawford110
Franklin100
Shelby101
Bond91
Brown90
Logan90
Alexander80
Clark80
Piatt80
Henderson70
Schuyler70
Cumberland60
Effingham61
Massac60
Moultrie60
Saline50
Greene40
Johnson40
Marshall40
De Witt30
Fulton30
Lawrence30
Richland30
Wayne30
Clay20
Gallatin20
Hamilton20
White20
Calhoun10
Hardin10
Pike10
Pope10
Stark10
Wabash10
Terre Haute
Overcast
55° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 55°
Robinson
Overcast
54° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 54°
Indianapolis
Overcast
57° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 57°
Rockville
Overcast
56° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 56°
Casey
Overcast
53° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 53°
Brazil
Overcast
55° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 55°
Marshall
Overcast
55° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 55°
Not as Cold. Maybe a Shower.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Two Greene County organizations team up for mental health support

Image

Vigo County pre-school has a social distance friendly wave parade

Image

Food for Families Annual 5K goes virtual

Image

Jasper County Health Department encourages residents to create a contact diary

Image

Rates may increase as Indiana utilities seek to postpone costs caused by COVID-19

Image

Terre Haute Police to take part in virtual vigil for Police Week

Image

Wednesday Evening Forecast

Image

Candy company honors Ernie Pyle on the 75th anniversary of his death

Image

Fly-in event set for July could take Terre Haute to new heights

Image

Weather pushes back the completion date for the new Vigo County jail

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Watch Now | Special Report: Coronavirus in the Wabash Valley; Your questions answered.

${article.thumbnail.title}

News 10 wants to see your creativity shine

${article.thumbnail.title}

Carnation sales canceled for Terre Haute breast cancer group due to COVID-19...here's how you can still donate

Image

Community gathers to say final goodbyes to Terre Haute hero

Image

What does a stay at home order mean in Indiana? Here are some frequently asked questions (and answers)

Image

Restaurant employees lose jobs, Chamber offers support to local business

Image

Vigo County School Corporation unveils Mass Illness Plan

Image

Where has Patrece been? On a trip with News 10 viewers!

Image

Area hospitals start COVID-19 restrictions

${article.thumbnail.title}

Blood donations needed amid the COVID-19 outbreak