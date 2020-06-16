J. Gumbos to re-open after COVID-19 shutdown and renovations

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- Tuesday morning, a local restaurant known for bringing the taste of New Orleans to Terre Haute... will reopen its doors.

During the downtime, J. Gumbos remodeled, and News 10 got a first look at the makeover.

Renovations include a new countertop and service window.

Unlike before, the food will now be prepared in the kitchen.

Owner Jeff Habermill tells us it's to limit concerns over COVID-19.

Although the renovations delayed the opening, Habermill says it was worth it for safety reasons.

"You can see it every day, people were just dying to get out. But I wanted to give them more of a reason to stop by here and I'm just looking out for everybody, not just myself," said Habermill.

The store will open at 11 a.m. and close at 8 p.m.

Habermill says he's hopeful the turnout will be successful on opening day.

"When you're not a big chain like that you don't have as much advertising you're not as well known... downtown Terre Haute, in particular, we want people to come out and see us and help us get back up on our feet again for our investments."