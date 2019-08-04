Ivy tech hosting Express Enrollment Day next weekend

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - There is still time to enroll in fall classes at Ivy Tech Community College. It is hosting an Express Enrollment Day next weekend.
Mark your calendars for Saturday, August 10th.
Staff will be on site to help you through the enrollment process. You can register for classes, meet with advisors and discuss your financial aid options.
You can also get help if you do not have school transcripts or test scores. Express Enrollment Day is free but you are encouraged to RSVP on the Ivy Tech website.
Express Enrollment Day is 9am to 3pm at the Terre Haute Ivy Tech campus.
Classes start August 26th.
