Clear

Ivy tech hosting Express Enrollment Day next weekend

There is still time to enroll in fall classes at Ivy Tech Community College. It is hosting an Express Enrollment Day next weekend.

Posted: Aug 4, 2019 9:05 AM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - There is still time to enroll in fall classes at Ivy Tech Community College. It is hosting an Express Enrollment Day next weekend.

Mark your calendars for Saturday, August 10th.

Staff will be on site to help you through the enrollment process. You can register for classes, meet with advisors and discuss your financial aid options.

You can also get help if you do not have school transcripts or test scores. Express Enrollment Day is free but you are encouraged to RSVP on the Ivy Tech website.

Express Enrollment Day is 9am to 3pm at the Terre Haute Ivy Tech campus.

Classes start August 26th.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 75°
Robinson
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 73°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
76° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 76°
Rockville
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 75°
Casey
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 73°
Brazil
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 75°
Marshall
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 75°
Sunny and hot to end the weekend.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

9 dead, 26 injured in a shooting in Dayton, Ohio

Image

Sunday Weather Update

Image

VU opening new Ag Center

Image

Edgar County Relay for Life

Image

Inmates work to keep highways clean

Image

Crew for Kids fundraiser benefits Wabash Valley children

Image

Stuff the Bus Campaign

Image

Heavy lift rescue training

Image

IBLC holds town hall meeting

Image

Saturday Morning Weather Update

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Vigo County Parks hosting public meeting this week

Image

Vincennes University to open new Agriculture Center

${article.thumbnail.title}

Ivy tech hosting Express Enrollment Day next weekend

${article.thumbnail.title}

Dan Coats, director of national intelligence, expected to step down

${article.thumbnail.title}

Plastic bottle caps collected for memorial benches honoring Madi Moore

${article.thumbnail.title}

Bottle cap picnic table honors local teen

${article.thumbnail.title}

Food program needs volunteers for 'Big Delivery'

${article.thumbnail.title}

Toys 'R' Us plans to return in the United States

${article.thumbnail.title}

Infant formula sold only at Walmart is recalled because of fears of metal

${article.thumbnail.title}

Trump won't say if he'll order FBI to investigate Khashoggi's death