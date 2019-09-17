Ivy Tech's partnership with Vigo County Parks gains support

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A local partnership is getting support from county leaders.

It is between Ivy Tech Community College and Vigo County Parks.

The Vigo County Commissioners approved a letter of support on Tuesday morning.

That's for the 'Next Level Trails Grant.'

It would add to Ivy Tech's outdoor classroom space and Ruble Park.

That would include adding park bathrooms and trailheads.

Ivy Tech leaders say this is another addition to a growing side of town.

"Things are moving south, and we're just really excited that these amenities are going to be there for the community in the southern part of the county," Lea Anne Crooks, from Ivy Tech said.

Crooks told us the grant's minimum is $200,000, but they are looking to go a little bit higher.

Leaders plan to submit the application in November.