TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A Terre Haute college is seeing recognition for its nursing program.

Ivy Tech in Terre Haute was ranked number one in Indiana by the Nursing Schools Almanac.

The college tells us that 95.3 percent of students have passed their nursing exams on the first try in the last nine years.

Currently, there are 180 students currently enrolled in Nursing programs.

The school graduates 90 and 100 Nursing students each year.