INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTHI) - Indiana is taking notice in Ivy Tech's Terre Haute Campus.
That's through the Indiana Career and Technical Education Awards. A ceremony was held in Indianapolis on Tuesday.
The campus racked up awards for excellence. That includes outstanding CTE Program and Partnership.
Jerika Powell was also honored with a Student Award for Excellence.
The awards are given by the Indiana Department of Education.
Related Content
- Ivy Tech's Terre Haute campus honored in Indianapolis
- Ivy Tech program in Terre Haute receives statewide honors
- Local bank honored by Ivy Tech
- Light pole falls, injuring one worker on Ivy Tech campus
- Ivy Tech shows off new area of campus
- Ivy Tech hosts welding competition
- Community honors Terre Haute firefighters
- Ivy Tech hosts annual agriculture expo
- Ivy Tech's Precision Ag facility grows
Scroll for more content...