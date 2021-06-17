Ivy Tech will freeze tuition rates for the next two years, plus cover the cost of your textbooks for a year

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A new tuition model for Ivy Tech Community College will freeze tuition for the next two years.

Inside INdiana Business reports this is part of a new tuition model called Ivy Plus.

The new structure includes the cost of textbooks as a regularly assessed fee. Full-time students will be charged the same tuition rate.

Ivy Tech will cover the cost of textbooks for students for the 21-22 school year.

That's through the federal government's higher education emergency relief fund.