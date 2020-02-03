Some local high school students can get in on some free Ivy Tech classes, here's how

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A local vocational program for high school students is offering free classes.

High school seniors at North Central, Shakamak, and Sullivan High School can take free classes through Ivy Tech.

Programs like agriculture, criminal justice, social work, and so much more are offered.

Tuition is covered for students in the program. They just have to pay for books and technology fees.

Students not only get college credit but also real-world training in fields they are interested in.

Applications for this class are now open for high school juniors. To get involved - talk to your school's guidance counselor to get involved. To learn more about the program.

There's a limited number of open spots for students.