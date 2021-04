TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - For 2021, Ivy Tech will host two graduation ceremonies.

The first commencement will be held on Wednesday, May 5. This will be for the School of Health Services and the School of Nursing.

On May 6, all other graduates will be honored.

Both ceremonies will take place at 7 pm at the Hulman Center.

Because of COVID-19, each graduate can only have four guests. Tickets will be required for guests to attend the ceremonies.

Ivy Tech says they will also be streamed online.