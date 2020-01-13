Clear
Ivy Tech to host how to pay for college informational sessions

Now that the spring semester has started - it's likely some high school students are looking ahead to college - and figuring out how to pay can be a struggle.

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Now that the spring semester has started - it's likely some high school students are looking ahead to college - and figuring out how to pay can be a struggle.

Ivy Tech is hosting informational sessions to help. The first one happens on Tuesday afternoon at 3:30.

Admission reps will be there to talk about ways to pay - like using grants and financial aid.

You can drop in or register online right here.

It's on the Terre Haute campus in room E110.

They happen every second Tuesday of the month.

