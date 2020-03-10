Ivy Tech to host car care clinic

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Ivy Tech is hosting a car care clinic later this month. You'll be able to learn basic skills like changing a tire and checking fluids.

It's happening on March 28.

There are two sessions. They happen at 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. and then from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m.

Both take place at Terre Haute's Ivy Tech campus.

Space is limited, so you have to reserve a spot. To do that, click here.