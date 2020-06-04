Ivy Tech to host a virtual cooking class with local chef, here's how you can sign up

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Here's a chance to learn some new skills in the kitchen while still social distancing.

Ivy Tech Community College will be hosting virtual events this summer.

One upcoming event includes a cooking class with local Chef Kris Kraut. He's from The Butler's Pantry.

The class will take place on Thursday, June 18.

The money raised will go toward Ivy Tech Terre Haute's COVID-19 relief fund.

The deadline to sign-up for the cooking class is June 14. It will cost $40.

That fee will include a meal kit for four.

To register, click here.