Ivy Tech to hold walk in registration

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Time is running out for students to enroll for spring classes at Ivy Tech Community College.
Ivy Tech will be offering walk in registration next week.
Students can walk-in to complete the enrollement steps on two separate days.
That's this Tuesday January 7th and Friday January 10th.
It's happening from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Terre Haute campus.
Students will have the chance to register for classes, discuss financial aid options and meet with advisors.
The spring semester begins January 13th.
