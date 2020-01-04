Ivy Tech to hold walk in registration

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Time is running out for students to enroll for spring classes at Ivy Tech Community College.

Ivy Tech will be offering walk in registration next week.

Students can walk-in to complete the enrollement steps on two separate days.

That's this Tuesday January 7th and Friday January 10th.

It's happening from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Terre Haute campus.

Students will have the chance to register for classes, discuss financial aid options and meet with advisors.

The spring semester begins January 13th.