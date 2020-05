TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Ivy Tech Community College in Terre Haute will offer a virtual enrollment day.

Prospective students will get one-on-one help enrolling both summer and fall classes.

Students can also learn about financial aid options, and meet with academic advisors.

The event will take place on June 3 from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. It will be open to both new and current students.

RSVP is required.

To learn more, click here.