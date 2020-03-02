TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Ivy Tech Community College is offering a new certification. Beginning in June, classes will begin for magnetic resonance.
It's for healthcare professionals who already work in radiography, nuclear medicine or sonography.
Ivy Tech officials say the certification could help people already in the field earn higher salaries.
They also say the certification can be completed in one year.
Classes are online and space is limited.
Related Content
- Ivy Tech to begin offering new certification this summer
- Ivy Tech Community College MRI Certificate
- Ivy Tech offers new mining class
- Ivy Tech hosts welding competition
- Ivy Tech offers scholarship for Volunteer First Responders
- Ivy Tech offers opportunity to shadow Diesel Technology Program
- Ivy Tech hosts annual agriculture expo
- Ivy Tech's Precision Ag facility grows
- Ivy Tech students receive hands-on experience
Scroll for more content...