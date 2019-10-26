Ivy Tech teaming up to provide scholarships for future first responders

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Students looking to become first responders are getting a little extra help financially.

The Indiana Volunteer Firefighter's Association and Ivy Tech Community College are teaming up to provide scholarships to these students.

The scholarships will give future first responders the chance to earn a two year degree, tuition free.

The goal is to attract new volunteers to step into these important roles.

To learn more about scholarship requirements, you can head to Ivy Tech's website.