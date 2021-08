TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A local college is looking to ensure students and staff have access to the COVID-19 vaccine.

Ivy Tech Community College has done its part to make sure those who need the vaccine can get it.

As classes start back up, Ivy Tech officials want to make sure their vaccination rates on campus increase.

The college will have a follow-up clinic in three weeks, so those who get the first dose can get the second one.