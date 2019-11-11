Ivy Tech set to receive a dedicated specialist to help students with mental health

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - One in four college students has a mental health condition.

That's why Ivy Tech Community College and Valley Professionals Community Health Center are teaming up to bring mental health services to campus.

Students will have the opportunity to meet with Michelle Edwards. She is a behavioral health therapist.

Valley Professionals is donating this position to Ivy Tech.

Edwards will work full-time on campus. University officials say this will allow students to establish a strong relationship with her and receive the best care.