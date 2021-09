TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A Terre Haute college location has an opportunity coming up to help future students start the enrollment process.

Ivy Tech Community College says it will host "Enrollment Days."

The school will help upcoming students get started with the enrollment process for classes starting next month or in January.

You can stop in on Monday, September 27 to Friday, October 1, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.