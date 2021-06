TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A Terre Haute college said it will hold a COVID-19 vaccine clinic.

This Thursday, from 10 am to 3 pm; Ivy Tech will hold a walk-in clinic. The Johnson & Johnson one-shot vaccine will be offered.

Ivy Tech told us the shots would be on a first-come, first-serve basis.

A state ID is required to receive the shot.