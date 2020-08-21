Ivy Tech set to head back to class on Monday

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Ivy Tech students will start the new school year on Monday.

Most general education, business, and liberal arts courses will be virtual or online.

This is to help reduce the number of students on campus.

The chancellor says faculty have been working hard to adapt courses for students.

"As bad as things have been for our students trying to deal with changes, it has really forced us to be creative. It's forced us to think differently and to accelerate some things we knew were coming," Chancellor Lee Ann Crooks said.

Masks are required on campus.