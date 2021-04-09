Ivy Tech receives donation to help its Diesel Technology Program

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Ivy Tech in Terre Haute is set to receive a major upgrade.

It's to help students get prepared for a career as a professional diesel technician.

Ivy Tech's Diesel Technology Program has partnered with Pepsi-Co and Noregon Systems.

The school has received a diagnostic laptop with state-of-the-art applications to better teach students.

The assistant professor of the program, Michael Mauntel, says this donation helps grow the program and expose students to the most up-to-date technology in the industry.