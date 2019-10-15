Ivy Tech program works to stop repeat prison offenders through education

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Between 2005 and 2014, the Bureau of Justice tracked more than 400,000 former prison inmates.

68 percent were arrested again within the first three years.

It's a statistic Indiana leaders are trying to fight.

Ivy Tech Community College in Terre Haute held a graduation ceremony on Tuesday to honor Wabash Valley Correctional Facility inmates in a special program.

The program allowed them to gain skills in several areas, including metalwork and welding.

Inmates were also able to earn safety and health certifications as well. Organizers say the goal of the program is to give offenders more opportunities when they are released from prison.

The program is part of Governor Eric Holcomb's Next Level agenda.