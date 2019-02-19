Ivy Tech program in Terre Haute receives statewide honors

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A training program at a Terre Haute college is receiving some state attention.
Ivy Tech's CNC Operator Program has received an award for excellence from the State Department of Education.
It is a 12-week program that helps prepare people for local jobs in the machine industry.
Ivy Tech partnered with Work One on the program.
It's an effort to meet the growing demand for CNC Operators.
Students say they are excited to have this opportunity.
The class will be recognized for the award on February 26th at the Indiana Statehouse.
