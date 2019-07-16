Ivy Tech program gives high school students a chance to experience a future career

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A group of local high school students took one step closer to figuring out what they want to be when they grow up.

Students took part in 'A Day in the Life' at Ivy Tech Community College.

The program taught students what it's like to be in the nursing profession.

A high school junior we talked to said nursing is something she was always curious about.

"Ever since I was little, I loved to be like...helping people. I just wanted to get a feel of what it would be like to go into," Haley Hollingsworth said.

Students learned how to do things like tying a tourniquet and doing an IV.