TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A group of local high school students took one step closer to figuring out what they want to be when they grow up.
Students took part in 'A Day in the Life' at Ivy Tech Community College.
The program taught students what it's like to be in the nursing profession.
A high school junior we talked to said nursing is something she was always curious about.
"Ever since I was little, I loved to be like...helping people. I just wanted to get a feel of what it would be like to go into," Haley Hollingsworth said.
Students learned how to do things like tying a tourniquet and doing an IV.
Related Content
- Ivy Tech program gives high school students a chance to experience a future career
- Ivy Tech students receive hands-on experience
- Ivy Tech holds career fair, pairing students with potential employers
- 25 employers on hand for Ivy Tech Career Expo
- Ivy Tech hosts career fair, nearly 50 employers on hand
- Ivy Tech hosts welding competition
- Ivy Tech hosts Future Health Professional's mock competition
- Local High School Students go high tech
- Ivy Tech program in Terre Haute receives statewide honors
- 780 Ivy Tech students walk the stage in graduation ceremony
Scroll for more content...